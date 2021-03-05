Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ero Copper (ERO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ero Copper (TSE: ERO) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – Ero Copper had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

3/1/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

2/25/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

1/15/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.16. 306,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,897. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$25.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.02.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.