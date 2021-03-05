Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $134.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $138.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

