Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

IUSS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

