Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 11.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.93. 6,806,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,223,641. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

