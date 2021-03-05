Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. 59,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.