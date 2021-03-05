Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,102 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 60,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,144 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.