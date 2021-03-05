Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $376.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

