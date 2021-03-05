Intrust Bank NA Sells 2,348 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $122.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

