Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,239 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.