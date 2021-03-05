Intrust Bank NA Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sony were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sony by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sony by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sony by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sony by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

