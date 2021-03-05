Intrust Bank NA Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sony were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sony by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sony by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sony by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sony by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.
Sony Company Profile
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
