Intrust Bank NA Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 5,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

