Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after buying an additional 422,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after buying an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

