Intrust Bank NA Acquires 176 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 198,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Celanese by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $145.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.92 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

