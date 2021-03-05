Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ITPOF opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITPOF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Earnings History for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.