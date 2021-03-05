International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Game Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGT. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

NYSE:IGT opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,701 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,476,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

