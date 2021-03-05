International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 4,467,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,579,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.