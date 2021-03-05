International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 4,467,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,579,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period.
International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
