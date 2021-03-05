International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.