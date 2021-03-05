International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 486,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 474,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 421,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

