Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Chardan Capital

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $98.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,782,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

