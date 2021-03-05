Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICPT. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a sell rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

ICPT traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,070. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 700,492 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

