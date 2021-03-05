Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.