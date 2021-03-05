InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 8,785,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 25,783,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kester purchased 120,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

