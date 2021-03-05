Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) Shares Gap Up to $15.75

Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), but opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 16.30 ($0.21), with a volume of 168,123 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.38. The company has a market capitalization of £163.53 million and a PE ratio of 85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98.

About Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

