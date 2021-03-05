Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 7,144 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $12.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,880,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,606. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.