Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $245,820.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $245,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,468.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $235,360.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $204,700.00.

SWAV opened at $105.29 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

