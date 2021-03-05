Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells 972 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ROKU stock opened at $359.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -428.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.26. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Roku by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,803,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Roku by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,230,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.