Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $674,050.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total value of $674,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,099,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $1,887,130.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $2,442,700.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $251.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

