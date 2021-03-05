Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Sells 35,763 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 35,763 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $693,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 78,627 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,491,554.19.

On Thursday, February 25th, Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $905,000.00.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $501.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kaleyra by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its position in Kaleyra by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.