Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $2,444,003.12 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $2,444,003.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,546,290.12.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $2,352,510.28.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,289,660.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $1,231,206.96.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $1,281,389.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $1,256,451.24.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $77.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,763,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

