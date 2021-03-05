Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $70,886.34 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $70,886.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $67,955.10.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,862 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $135,888.76.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $138,607.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $69,984.62.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $809,688.24.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $858,960.36.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.80 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

