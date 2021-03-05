Insider Selling: HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) CEO Sells 5,878 Shares of Stock

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) CEO R Scot Woodall sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $48,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R Scot Woodall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of HighPoint Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $178,350.47.

On Friday, December 4th, R Scot Woodall sold 44 shares of HighPoint Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $473.00.

Shares of HPR opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.50. HighPoint Resources Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,486 shares during the period.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.