Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Sells 43,182 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gentherm stock traded down $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $72.00. 173,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,765. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $36,669,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.