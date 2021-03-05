Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells $8,223,774.20 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $177.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Gartner by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

