Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

EVER opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -131.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

