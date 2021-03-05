Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

ePlus stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $100.15.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ePlus by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLUS shares. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

