Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) COO Sells 2,458 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,098.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AAON stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AAON by 43.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

