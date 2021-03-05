Insider Buying: Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) insider A M. Fulton bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).
Shares of LON:TRD traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 116.60 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 86,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.38. Triad Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36). The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50.
About Triad Group plc (TRD.L)
