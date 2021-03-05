Insider Buying: Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) insider A M. Fulton bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Shares of LON:TRD traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 116.60 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 86,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.38. Triad Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36). The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50.

Get Triad Group plc (TRD.L) alerts:

About Triad Group plc (TRD.L)

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group plc (TRD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group plc (TRD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.