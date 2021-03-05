Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $59,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Sang Young Lee bought 3,400 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Sang Young Lee bought 2 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $27.80.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Sang Young Lee bought 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $50,690.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sang Young Lee bought 12,002 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCB. Raymond James upped their target price on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.