Insider Buying: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Buys $966,735.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,237.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

G Kennedy Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, G Kennedy Thompson bought 1,500 shares of LendingTree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $233.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.69. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LendingTree by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.36.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

