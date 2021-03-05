Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Buys 112 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon acquired 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £301.28 ($393.62).

LON GRI opened at GBX 272.60 ($3.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. Grainger plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Grainger from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 309 ($4.04).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

