Insider Buying: Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00.

D traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,253. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,866,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.