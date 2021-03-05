Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys 351 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Lyndsay Browne bought 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £171.99 ($224.71).

Lyndsay Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Lyndsay Browne bought 430 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £172 ($224.72).

Capita stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 48.74 ($0.64). 7,472,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a market cap of £813.46 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. Capita plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.84 ($1.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.50.

CPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

