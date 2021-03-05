Insider Buying: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

