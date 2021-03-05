Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires 2,002 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $14,654.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,501 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $18,507.40.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

