Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires 2,002 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $14,654.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,501 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $18,507.40.
Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.
