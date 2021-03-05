Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Down 9.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Lake Street Capital now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Inseego traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 12,129,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,653,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $927.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

