Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after acquiring an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,007,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

IR opened at $47.06 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

