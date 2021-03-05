Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.41 ($41.66).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

