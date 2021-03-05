Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.