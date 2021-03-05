ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 152,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ImmunoGen by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 210,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $8.36 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

