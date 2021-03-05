Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,895. The stock has a market cap of $250.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Get Immersion alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $627,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,685,713 shares of company stock valued at $38,236,385 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.