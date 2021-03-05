Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.
Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,895. The stock has a market cap of $250.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $16.64.
Several research firms have commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.
